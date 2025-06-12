Community voices back university drive to get more men into care professions

Local health and social care service users are helping to shape a University campaign highlighting the important roles men play in caring professions.

Members of the University of Central Lancashire’s Comensus group, which brings together volunteers from the local community with students on health and social care courses to embed real-life experiences into their training, visited the University to learn about and share their thoughts on the #MenDoCare campaign.

The campaign launched on International Men’s Day in November last year, with support from local councils and NHS Trusts. It aims to encourage more men to consider careers in caring professions where they are underrepresented – from nursing and paramedicine to social work and supporting young people – by encouraging people who work in these industries to share their personal experiences and inspire younger generations.

Comensus has been part of the University for 20 years and its volunteers have worked with thousands of students to embed the voices and experiences of service users and carers into their training.

“I cared for my wife for more than 11 years and never once saw a male health care professional come to our home,” said Peter Sullivan from Fulwood. “We need to break down gender stereotyping of career roles and show schoolchildren what working in health, medicine and social care is really like and how there isn’t one particular type of person that does it.”

Another volunteer, Mark Nicholson from Rishton, worked as a learning disabilities and mental health support worker before volunteering with Comensus.

He said: “So much is said on social media about toxic masculinity that it makes it difficult for men, particularly younger men, to see alternatives. Male service users need to see positive male role models. I think sometimes they find it easier to talk to another man about things. There is an understanding and sometimes a shared experiences that they might not otherwise have.”

“I would prefer a male carer,” added fellow volunteer Denise Wilkinson. “I think men are more straightforward. Anyone can care if they have the training, empathy and compassion.”

The visit included talks from nursing and paramedic academics on their perspective of the importance of men working in care roles, flowed by a discussion on the importance of male representation in care. The volunteers also took a tour of the University’s simulated ambulance, children’s ward training facility, midwifery suite and veterinary training rooms.

Steve Whiley, Future Student Marketing and Content Officer, opened the tour with a workshop introducing the campaign where feedback was also gathered from attendees.

He said: “We’ve already had positive feedback from public sector and health partners who recognise the value of increasing male representation, but it was just as important to hear from service users to help shape the direction of this campaign.

“Comensus volunteers agreed this could make a real difference. They also shared useful ideas on how they think we could encourage more men into the sector, to help tackle recruitment challenges, offer more positive male role models, and ensure greater diversity and representation for the benefit of those using care services.”

People interested in learning more about Comensus can find out more on the University’s website - https://www.lancashire.ac.uk/values-and-initiatives/comensus