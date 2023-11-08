Community healthcare service named Great Place to Work for second year

Preston based CHEC, one of the UK’s leading providers of community healthcare, has been named a Great Place to Work for a second consecutive year.

Increasing its employee engagement level from its 2022 certification, CHEC has been recognised for its fair treatment of people, the sense of pride amongst its team for the work it delivers, and its external reputation for patient excellence.

For more than a decade, CHEC has been working in partnership with the NHS to increase patient choice and provide access to timely care and treatment locally. Through its 20+ community hospitals nationwide, CHEC makes specialist eyecare and gastroenterology services more readily accessible in local communities by offering patients greater flexibility and reduced waiting times. In 2022/23, CHEC consulted over 335,000 patients, with an average referral to treatment time of less than four weeks.

Earlier this year, CHEC launched an enhanced go-to-market strategy that will better align its service offerings and provision with the NHS’ evolving needs. Announced at its annual conference, CHEC Re:Set, the new strategy brings an improved business structure, bolstered communications, and a broader range of development opportunities for the CHEC team.

Amanda Williams, HR Director at CHEC, said of the news: “Being recognised as one of the country’s best places to work for a second year in a row is a significant achievement for us, and is something we’ve worked hard towards and as part of our people agenda we will look to continually improve as one team.