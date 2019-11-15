Comedian Dave Spikey to join NHS staff at Preston Flag Market in support of Stop the Pressure Day

Lancashire comedian Dave Spikey will join NHS staff at Preston Flag Market later this month in support of Stop the Pressure Day 2019.

Dave Spikey, who is best known for his stand-up comedy and for writing and starring in the British comedy programme Phoenix Nights, will be joining staff from Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust on Preston Flag Market on November 19.

Kathryn Morgan, tissue viability clinical nurse specialist from Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re really looking to have a fun day with Dave at Preston Flag Market to raise awareness about pressure ulcers. This is a unique opportunity for members of the public to get in touch and come and see us and Dave together. He’s a funny man and I’m sure there will be lots of laughs on the day.

“Stop the Pressure Day takes place each year aimed at pressure ulcer prevention. We know that the majority of pressure ulcers are preventable so when they do occur they can have a massive impact on the wellbeing of patients as they can be painful and debilitating. Our staff are committed to their prevention and raising awareness to get more people on board. Stop the Pressure Day 2019 is a global annual event that is used to raise awareness about pressure ulcers, also known as bed sores. Pressure ulcers are injuries to the skin and underlying tissue that can happen to anyone but usually affect people confined to bed or who sit in a chair for long periods of time, especially in hospitals or care homes.

The team will be on Preston Flag Market from 10am to 3pm on November 19. There will be information, games and practical advice available.