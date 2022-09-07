Come and join Bolton CHA rambling club
Why not make some new friends and get fit at the same time?
Saturday Sept 10 - Three walks - starting at 10:30 unless otherwise stated
A) Walker Fold - Meet at Aldi, Higher Bridge Street BL1 4HJ, at 9.30 or at Walker Fold CP – BL 1 7PT where walk starts at 10.00 - 12 miles, moorland
B ) The Mast - Meet at Moss Bank Park CP – BL1 6NB - 8 miles
C) Chorley Canal Walk - Catch the 125 bus and Meet at the125 bus stop outside Chorley hospital, Preston Road – PR7 1PP and Catch return bus at Adlington. Remember bus passes - 6 milesWednesday Sept 14 - Three walks - starting at 10:30 unless otherwise stated1) Around Anglezarke - Meet at Anglezarke CP - PR6 9DQ - 9 miles2) Downham /Twiston - Meet at Downham CP (1st rt. at the end of the village) BB7 4BS - 7 Miles3) High Rid – Meet at Walk starts at Heaton Fold garden centre. Park in the overspill carpark opposite From Chorley New Road, on reaching The Retreat restaurant, turn down Overdale Road, to the bottom. Middlebrook path – woodlands – High Rid – golf course- Middlebrook path. 7 miles approx. People who wish to cut the walk to 5 miles should meet the group at Lostock station at 11:00
Strictly, No Dogs Allowed On Walks Please.
Try us out first by just turning up at the meeting points which are all listed on the website; http://www.boltoncha.org.uk and make yourself known to the walk leader. If interested in joining our club, or for further information visit the above website and use the 'contact us' link or telephone 07909 991267 or 07787 385055 or 07732 192129 Wednesday number ‘1’ and ‘2’ walks are approx. 9 miles. Number '2' walks are approx 7 miles are at a slower pace. Number ‘3’ walks are approximately 6 miles, are easier and at a slower pace. Saturday ‘A’ walks are approximately 12 miles, ’B’ are approximately 9 miles and ‘C’ are approximately 6 miles, at a slower pace.
Find us/contact us via: Facebook: Bolton CHA rambling club - The Page, for club announcements Bolton CHA rambling club -The Group, for anyone to join in general walking chit chat etc. Twitter - @BoltonCHA1