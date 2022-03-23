City mayor’s cash donation to Ukraine

This money has been transferred directly to the Polish Red Cross branch in Kalisz, our twin city, to buy and deliver essential items to their partner city in Ukraine, Kamieniec Podolski.

The initial balance of £1320 was securely transferred to the Polish Red Cross who purchased and delivered canned foods and medical supplies across the border. A further £2000 has been donated within the last week and will be transferred within the coming days to help purchase the most recent requirements.

Mayor Javed Iqbal said: “It has been inspiring to see such generosity from the people of Preston, I would like to personally thank everyone who has donated to this critical cause – every pound adds up to make a real difference in such a terrible situation.