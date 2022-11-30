Christmas: Pictures of the Elf Run 5k festive fundraiser at Anchorsholme Park in aid of Blackpool's Blue Skies Hospital Fund
Runners got in the festive spirit at a fun 5k event at Anchorsholme Park in Cleveleys.
By Lucinda Herbert
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The Elf Run took place on Nov 27, 2022, and participants were invited to wear festive outfits to run 5 laps around the 1 km path.
The event was organised by the Blue Skies Hospital Fund.
BSHF said: “This is your chance to raise money for the National ‘Elf service”