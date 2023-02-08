A television has been donated by Bradford-headquartered audio-visual company AV Universal and has been wall-mounted by Chorley construction company D&G Builders in a Children’s Ward room at the Royal Preston Hospital that has been redesigned as a “safe space” for youngsters in mental health crisis.

"Wish list”

The TV featured on a wish list of items put together by clinical staff to improve the treatment environment for all children and young people whether in or outpatients at all trust managed centres.

Matron Nicola with the new TV in the Royal Preston Hospital’s Children’s Ward “safe space” room for children and young people struggling emotionally

The list forms the backbone of a £1million Children’s Appeal that the trust’s charity team is currently running to bring about the improvements.

Matron for Children and Young People, Nicola Entwistle, said: “Last year, we supported over 110 children with emotional health and wellbeing needs on

Ward 8, the Children’s Ward at the Royal Preston Hospital.

“During the ward’s refurbishment in 2021, one room was redesigned as a ‘safe space’ for children struggling emotionally and this is the room in which the new TV has been installed. The TV is there to provide a distraction and source of interest for children and their families.”

Nicola added: “As a trust, we are committed to providing high quality care with compassion to ensure a safe space for all our children and young people, working closely with families, carers and our multi-agency teams.

Children’s Mental Health Week

This year’s Children’s Mental Health Week runs from February 7 to 13. It aims to raise awareness about how we can all support the mental

health of children and young people.