CHEC celebrates surgeon’s 1000th cataract surgery

A surgeon for CHEC, one of the UK’s leading providers of community healthcare, is celebrating after completing more than 1,000 cataract procedures in just seven months with the organisation.

Dr Moemen Elnawawy joined CHEC’s Preston hospital as an ophthalmologist in July 2023, having worked in eye care for 21 years. Now, he travels across sites in Preston, Blackpool and Accrington performing cataract surgery on community patients.

Working in partnership with NHS England, CHEC gives local residents increased choice and improved access to ophthalmology services in the community.

Dr Moemen said of the milestone: “It’s been a brilliant first seven months with CHEC and to have conducted more than 1,000 surgeries in such a short space of time shows the demand there is for a service like ours. My aim is to do anything I can to ensure CHEC continues meeting the target of treating cataract patients within four weeks. Lowering waiting times is a priority of mine, as I fully acknowledge the difference that speedy access to such an important procedure can have on a person’s quality of life.”

Taking the title of Dr Moemen’s 1000th patient is Mr Sweetmen, who recently received cataract surgery within three weeks of being referred. He was extremely pleased with the quality of care delivered by Dr Moeman, saying: "I was introduced to Dr Moemen in the pre-op room and although I was apprehensive about the procedure, his calm approach made me feel much more relaxed. He built my confidence further by explaining how the procedure would work, and when the operation was over, I was delighted to have been comfortable and pain free throughout the experience.

“My eyesight has improved dramatically since the procedure, both in clarity and in colour, and thanks to Dr Moemen’s care and reassurance, I feel confident about my upcoming, second operation. I have a huge appreciation for Dr Moemen, and congratulate him on reaching such a significant milestone in his career."

Based in Broughton Business Park, Fulwood, CHEC Preston opened its services to the local community and surrounding areas in 2021. Since then, thousands of patients have chosen CHEC Preston as their community eye hospital of choice.

Amanda Williams, Chief People Officer for CHEC, said: "Dr Moemen is an example of everything that is special about CHEC. Since joining us last year, he has worked relentlessly to ensure the people of Preston can access cataracts surgery quickly, and the feedback from customers about his care and quality of service speaks for itself. Congratulations, Moemen - we look forward to celebrating when you reach 2000 surgeries!"

Headquartered in Preston, CHEC has more than 20 hospitals UK-wide, with a North West stronghold through its Preston, Blackpool and Accrington hospitals.