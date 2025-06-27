CHEC Blackpool brings eyecare closer to home with community clinics

CHEC, a healthcare provider delivering specialist ophthalmology services in partnership with the NHS, has completed the roll out of its community-based clinic provision with the opening of a third facility near Blackpool.

Since opening its doors in 2020, CHEC Blackpool has been undertaking a project to open ‘spoke’ clinics across the region. Spokes act as extensions of the hospital’s ophthalmology offering, available in community settings including GP practices. CHEC says this unique operating model increases equity of access to specialist healthcare for people who struggle to travel to the hospital site, and relieves local waiting lists for outpatient, elective and diagnostic services.

CHEC Blackpool’s third spoke has now opened at Mount View Practice in Fleetwood, completing the roll out. Clinics are also available at Glenroyd Medical Centre in Blackpool and Thompsons & Hardwicks in Lytham St Annes.

Samantha Norton, Hospital Manager for CHEC Blackpool said: “Since opening our doors, CHEC Blackpool has supported over 30,000 patients, but we know not everybody is able to visit the hospital. Whether it’s transport or mobility challenges, busy work schedules, or simply preferring care in familiar setting, these barriers can prevent people from accessing the treatment they need.

“That’s why our community clinics – known as our ‘spokes’ – play such a vital role. They help remove these obstacles, making it easier than ever for us to complete the healthcare journeys our patients are taking while also easing pressure on local NHS services. With three clinics now up and running, we’re excited to see the invaluable difference we can make across the region.”

In 2023/24, CHEC treated more than 372,000 ophthalmology patients with an average wait time of less than four weeks. CHEC hospitals span the country’s major towns and cities, and each hospital is supported by a minimum of three community clinics, placed in more remote locations, in line with where patients say access to NHS treatment is particularly challenging.

To learn more about accessing the ophthalmology treatments CHEC provides in partnership with the NHS, please visit www.chec.uk