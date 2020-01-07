Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life dates announced for Preston

Dates for this year’s Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Preston are now live.

The race, which no longer restricted to female participants, will come to Moor Park over two days in June.

Sarah Hunter, Cancer Research UK’s event manager for Preston, said: “This year, our Race for Life events are open to everyone.

“We’re sending a heart-felt message to anybody who’s thought about signing up in the past but for one reason or another hasn’t got round to it. This is your year – please seize the opportunity to register in January and become part of the Race for Life community.

She added: “Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. Participants take part at their own pace – taking as much time as they like to complete the course. For some people, the

Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it’s a jog or a run.

“Although ‘Race’ features in the name, our events are not competitive. Instead, ‘the Race for Life’ is about our doctors, nurses and scientists working as hard and fast as possible to help more people survive.”

Anyone who signs up in January can claim a special 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code RFLJAN30.

The Race for Life events take place at Moor Park across June 13 and 14 and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

They include s series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Sarah said: “We’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life.

"It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing.”

To enter Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Preston visit raceforlife.org