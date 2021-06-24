Cancer charity calls on Lancashire people to take their marks for the Race for Life

The charity’s much-loved events are aiming to return to the region later this summer, with socially distanced measures to keep participants safe.

The Lancashire Race for Life events take place at Preston’s Moor Park on Saturday and Sunday, August 28 and 29, Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland on Wednesday, August 25 and Blackburn’s Witton Park on Wednesday, September 1. The events are open to people of all ages and abilities, and include a 3K, 5K, 10K as well as Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course.

Siobhan Byrne, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Lancashire, said: “Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity for people across the region to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

There will be Race for Life events in Blackpool, Preston and Blackburn later this year

“All 400 mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic. So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter the Race for Life - for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer.”

This year, participants will set off on the Race for Life course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will also be provided with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

Siobhan added: “We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event.

“But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting. The safety of our Race for Life participants is our absolute priority. We’ve been constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation and have developed ways to ensure our events can operate safely, following government guidance. It may be that events look a bit different this year but we are working proactively with our venues and suppliers to deliver a socially distanced but great experience.”