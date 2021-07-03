Call to sign MND petition as deadline approaches

Len Johnrose

Organisers have praised support for former Preston North End football Len Johnrose who is suffering from MND (Motor Neurone Disease).

Their petition closes at midnight on Tuesday, July 6.

David Setters, 64, Lee Millard, 58, Emma Moss, 40 and Nicola Waters, 47.are all MND sufferers themselves.

Their petition is entitled: Increase funding for urgent research into devastating motor neurone disease

It states: "We ask Government to significantly increase targeted research funding for motor neurone disease (MND).

"A new investment of £50m over 5 years could kickstart a pioneering MND Research Institute.

"This would lead to better, faster and more definitive research outcomes and hope for those with MND.

"The lifetime risk of contracting motor neurone disease (MND) is 1 in 300.

"This means over 200,000 of today’s UK population will be affected by this devastating condition which kills a third of people within a year and over half within two. There are no effective treatments and no cure.

"However, world leading scientists in the UK are closer than ever to finding treatments for MND. Now they need the right financial support.

The petition has reached almost 110,00 signatures.

Parliament will debate the petition on July 12..

Len Johnrose had a very successful professional football career, which spanned nearly 20 years.

He made around 500 first-team appearances for clubs such as Preston NE, Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City, Burnley and Bury FC.

In 2018, Dean West and Paul Turley set up the Len Johnrose Trust.

Together, they assist in organising and coordinating events and functions, raising funds for Len and the MND Association.