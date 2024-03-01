News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Burnley’s Charter Walk shopping centre announces its chosen charity for 2024 as Team Rise.

Burnley’s Charter Walk shopping centre has announced its chosen charity for 2024 will be Team Rise.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 1st Mar 2024, 11:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A year of fund raising activities and events in aid of the group that supports people with learning disabilities and autism, and also those who are lonely or vulnerable, will be held at the centre, kicking off with an ‘Eggstra Special Easter Event’ on Easter Saturday ( March 30th). Attractions include face painting, a visit from the Easter bunny, a performance by a ukelele band, a treasure hunt, Easter egg painting, tombola and cake stall.

Read More
Burnley pub The Royal Dyche hosts annual awards night with special video message...

Charter Walk manager Debbie Hernon said the ‘fantastic energy’ of the charity was inspirational and, as the centre focuses a lot on activities around autism and inclusivity, Team Rise was the perfect choice. Launched 10 years ago in Burnley Team Rise is now based in Brierfield and the CEO is Sharon Lees who said it meant the world to be chosen.

Charter Walk has announced that their charity of the year for 2024 is Team RiseCharter Walk has announced that their charity of the year for 2024 is Team Rise
Charter Walk has announced that their charity of the year for 2024 is Team Rise
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sharon said: “It’s wonderful news, we can’t thank everyone enough. This will not only help to raise funds for Team Rise it will help to promote a positive image for the group that is all about helping people to enjoy their lives and have fun.”

Related topics:Burnley