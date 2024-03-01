Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A year of fund raising activities and events in aid of the group that supports people with learning disabilities and autism, and also those who are lonely or vulnerable, will be held at the centre, kicking off with an ‘Eggstra Special Easter Event’ on Easter Saturday ( March 30th). Attractions include face painting, a visit from the Easter bunny, a performance by a ukelele band, a treasure hunt, Easter egg painting, tombola and cake stall.

Charter Walk manager Debbie Hernon said the ‘fantastic energy’ of the charity was inspirational and, as the centre focuses a lot on activities around autism and inclusivity, Team Rise was the perfect choice. Launched 10 years ago in Burnley Team Rise is now based in Brierfield and the CEO is Sharon Lees who said it meant the world to be chosen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charter Walk has announced that their charity of the year for 2024 is Team Rise

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad