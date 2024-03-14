Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And in June he plans to swim as many miles as he possibly can in 12 hours to raise awareness and funds for the Royal Life Saving Society.

Danny said: “The society does a brilliant job in helping people to learn to swim and, perhaps more importantly, save lives so I wanted to do something relevant for them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley's Danny Owens is to stage a 12 hour swim to raise awareness and funds for the Royal Life Saving Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many people sadly lose their lives due to drowning, whether that is through inexperience or unfortunate circumstances. I want to raise awareness of the good work this charity does in preventing lives being lost in water. “

The swim is another challenge to add to Danny’s collection. In the past two years he has completed Ironman Triathlon and a 24 walk up Pendle Hill, all for good causes including Pendleside Hospice. Danny’s swim challenge takes place at St Peter’s Centre in Burnley on Friday, June 28th from 9am to 9pm and he has invited anyone who wants to support him to go along at various points to keep him motivated.