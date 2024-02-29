Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You can gift them to the ‘Spring Into Spring’ campaign to gather outdoor gear to encourage people who may not be able to afford these items to get out and about in the open air to boost their mental health and wellbeing.

Burnley Leisure came up with the inspired idea and Burnley Together partnered with it to give the project, which launches next week, a boost.

Nicola Larnach of Burnley Together is asking for donations of outdoor wear and equipment for the launch of the Spring into Spring campaign next week

Collection bins will be in place from Monday (March 4th) at a variety of locations including Down Town in Charter Walk, Prairie Sports Centre, St Peter’s Centre and at Towneley Park Run every weekend. Burnley shops and businesses are also being invited to host collection bins.