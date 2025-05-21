Burnley care home residents share memories with Boots memory box in celebration of Dementia Action Week 2025

As part of HC-One’s nationwide support for Dementia Action Week – highlighting the value of early dementia diagnosis and compassionate, personalised care – Dove Court Care Home brought residents together to reflect on cherished memories sparked by nostalgic items in the box. Boots generously provided specially designed ‘Memory Boxes’, filled with recreated vintage products inspired by the company’s extensive historical archives.

Developed in collaboration with Professor Victoria Tischler, Professor of Behavioural Science at the University of Surrey, the Boots Memory Box initiative is designed to stimulate the senses and encourage memory recall through familiar items that look, smell, and feel just like the originals.

The boxes were used as part of remembrance-based activities, supporting meaningful conversations, enhancing emotional well-being, and offering comfort to people living with dementia. The activities were facilitated in small group sessions, where items were explored one at a time to gently prompt memories and storytelling, without pressure.

Among the treasured items were a bottle of Gripe Mixture, a lavender sachet, and a baby weight card from Boots. These familiar pieces prompted lively conversation and shared stories.

Resident Carol McGeehan was delighted to see the vintage lipstick, recalling fond memories of her time working at the Boots makeup counter. This partnership supports Boots’ wider dedication to dementia-friendly communities.

Stephanie Tillotson, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home, said:

"It was lovely to see everyone sharing their fondest memories. The memory box brought smiles, laughter, and even some emotional moments. We’re so grateful to Boots for this kind donation – it made such a difference.

"Dementia Action Week 2025 serves as a reminder that recognising the signs of dementia early and seeking support can lead to a fuller, more supported life. These types of activities are part of HC-One’s broader commitment to dementia care."

Resident Margaret Donnelly at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home, added:

"It was so thoughtful of Boots to donate the memory box—it meant a lot to us."

Catherine Kershaw, another resident at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home, commented:

"What a wonderful idea! Thank you to Boots for helping us all relive some beautiful moments."

Aileen Beatty, Head of Dementia Care at HC-One, commented:

“These boxes are a brilliant way to engage our residents through familiar sights, sounds and smells from their past. We’re incredibly grateful to Boots for helping us mark Dementia Action Week in such a meaningful and interactive way.

“This initiative aligns with HC-One’s continued commitment to enhancing the lives of people living with dementia through compassionate, person-centred care.”

Over 15,400 Boots colleagues are trained as Dementia Friends, ensuring every store across the UK has at least one team member equipped to support customers living with dementia. The Memory Box project is part of Boots’ broader Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts to care for healthier communities.

For more information on HC-One homes in your area, visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.

