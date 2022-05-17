Mick Topping, who lives in Nottinghamshire, took on the gruelling challenge to raise money for St Catherine's at Lostock Hall to show his family's gratitude for the way the home looked after Dave before his death from cancer in September at the age of 61.

The former firefighter and forces veteran raised more than £5,000 for the charity as he and a team of volunteers pedalled all the way from Mansfield Fire Station to the hospice, not far from where Dave lived in Leyland.

Mick said: “The care my brother received whilst in the hospice was tremendous, nothing was too much trouble and the staff were so attentive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Topping was cared for in St Catherine's before he died aged 61.

“Not only that, the emotional support and advice Dave’s wife Cath and our family received helped so much at such a difficult time

“I thought I should do something in memory of Dave and aimed to raise some funds for the hospice, which needs £5m each year to support people like Dave, and thought that I would ride from my home in Mansfield to Preston.

“I mentioned it at his funeral to some of the Army lads, and it snowballed from there.

"Dave spent 24 years in the Army and there was a fair few soldiers came to pay their respects. Then I mentioned it to some of the firefighters I ride with in Mansfield and I soon had 11 riders.”

Mick Topping (right) pictured with brother Dave.

Dave served with the Royal Artillery, completing his 24 years in the Army as a staff sergeant.

Brother Mick, 59, also served in the same regiment before becoming a firefighter. He lived in the Mansfield area for 35 years.

The team of 11 riders rode through Derbyshire's Peak District, the route including more than 4,500 feet of hills to climb.

Dave, who had two children and four grandchildren, was a keen cyclist. He received palliative care at the hospice before he died.

St Catherine's relies totally on donations and the fund-raising efforts of so many people.