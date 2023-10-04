Breathing life into UK communities: The rising need for CPR knowledge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark McShane, a leading expert in first aid training at CPR Training, has voiced concerns and emphasized the urgent need for improved CPR knowledge, following the latest YouGov survey results. He considers these results a wake-up call for the entire nation.

Mark commented: “These survey results are concerning, especially given the frequent instances of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, many of which occur at home. It’s crucial that we enhance CPR knowledge and confidence across the UK.”

He further stated: “The survey uncovers that a substantial segment of the population has never received CPR training, a situation we need to address promptly. Within the first aid training sector, our objective is to make life-saving training, such as CPR and defibrillation, more available and less intimidating. Each trained individual represents a potential life saved and a tragedy averted.”

Mark emphasized the critical importance of learning CPR: "CPR is a vital skill that has been proven to significantly improve survival rates during cardiac arrest. It provides crucial time until medical professionals arrive – every second is vital.”

Mark urges everyone to acquire knowledge in CPR and defibrillator use, whether through traditional courses, online resources, or innovative tools like the RevivR app. "You never know when you might need these skills," he noted, "You'll be thankful when the time comes, and you are prepared."

Mark McShane’s Step-by-Step Guide on Administering CPR:

Check the scene for safety. Ensure there is no immediate danger to you or the victim. Check the victim. Tap and shout to see if they respond. If there is no response, call for help or ask someone else to call the emergency services. Open the airway. Tilt the head back and lift the chin to open the airway. Check for breathing. If the victim is not breathing or is breathing abnormally, start CPR. Give chest compressions. Place the heel of one hand on the center of the chest and the other hand on top. Press down hard and fast, at a rate of 100-120 compressions per minute. Give rescue breaths. If trained, give two rescue breaths after every 30 compressions. Pinch the nose shut and breathe into the mouth until the chest rises. Continue CPR. Keep performing cycles of 30 compressions and two breaths until the victim starts breathing or until professional help arrives.