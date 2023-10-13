Breast Cancer Awareness Month- Help Post Mastectomy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Breast Cancer affects both men and women, with around 400 men and 55,000 women being diagnosed in the UK each year. It is a topic close to our hearts as we have had a few close friends and clients start their treatment journey this year. The emotional and psychological effects of Breast Cancer can be far reaching as the physical effects.

If you are facing a mastectomy as part of your treatment, you may not consider the aesthetic aspects until further along your journey. It can be helpful to have a little knowledge earlier in the process to help you make choices / decisions which can have a lasting impact and help you to regain your confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surgery can leave substantial scarring and often without a nipple and areola. Our clients have described the emotional impact as a constant reminder of their journey and (in the case of female patients), that they feel that they have “lost their femininity”. Whilst the NHS do an amazing job of treating the cancer, cosmetic after care is not always available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Private, relaxing studio, Estetica Permanent Cosmetics, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

At Estetica Permanent Cosmetics, we offer our time for free for Breast Cancer patients in the reconstruction of nipple and areola and also in scar camouflage.

Each nipple and areola takes around three hours to construct and is tattooed into the skin using either a pigment (this will fade over time) or an ink (which is permanent) and is created of thousands of tiny dots, layered in a number of different colours to create a natural 3D looking effect.

We also offer a complimentary follow up session six weeks after your initial treatment to check that you are happy with the result and to strengthen any areas which are required. Where we are working on scar tissue, or tissue which is damaged due to radiation therapy, it can be unpredictable in how it accepts the colour and sometimes needs a little more work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things you may wish to discuss with your oncologist / surgeon.

Treatments are performed by Helen Batty MBE. Photo: Estetica Permanent Cosmetics and Piercing Boutique

As part of your surgery, will the nipple and areola be removed completely, partially or not at all?

How are your breasts likely to look post surgery?

Are you likely to be left with asymmetry?

Sometimes there may be the option to re site the nipple and areola, however this may leave the breasts looking very unsymmetrical. If this is an important factor for you it could be worth discussing the option of not re siting it; in this instance we can tattoo a replacement to balance the other side.

Scarring around the areola. If the nipple and areola is moved, you will see a circular scar running around the circumference of the areola. This can be tattooed to blend it in with the surrounding skin; however this can lead to an increased areola.

It may be possible to reduce the size of the areola before repositioning it, so that tattooing it will return it to its previous size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nipple and areolas come in all colours, shapes & sizes.

It is helpful to take pictures of the region prior to surgery so that we can blend you a colour and design you a shape which is similar to your original (if you wish to keep it the same).

Estetica Permanent Cosmetics is based in Whittle le Woods, Chorley and offers a relaxing, private environment where there is only one client on site at any time.

With years of experience in reconstructive tattooing and formerly as an educator for one of the country’s leading permanent makeup training providers, you are in safe hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We like to give something back; our offer is up to 12 hours of treatment time for free- all we ask is that you cover our product costs which comes in at £60 per session.

If you would like to arrange a free consultation to see how we can help with the cosmetic side of your journey, call us on 07714 433257 or email [email protected]

You can learn more about us here: www.esteticapermanentcosmetics.co.uk