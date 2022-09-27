Brave cancer patient Cheryl's delight as bowling marathon raises £2,300 for charities

Cheryl Dryden-Lock, from Blackpool, says she was “overwhelmed” at the success of the event as she exceeded her target of completing 39 games in the day by actually chalking up 43 – and then up to 20 challengers turned out in the evening to ensure her skills were tested throughout.

Her early estimate is that the proceeds from the marathon at the Red Rose Bowl centre in Preston will add up to around £2,300, which will be split between Breast Cancer UK, the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation and Hug In a Bag Blackpool.

“It really couldn’t have gone better,” said Cheryl, a 46-year-old social housing officer from Mereside.

Cheryl Dryden-Lock was delighted at the success of the 10-pin bowling marathon.

"It really exceeded al my hopes and I’d really like to thank everyone who supported me, especially in such difficult financial times. It really is so much appreciated.

"I had lots of friends turning up to cheer me on and challenge me, including some former bowls team mates from years ago, who travelled up from Wales, which was a lovely surprise.

"Red Rose Bowl made a donation and I’d like to thank everyone there for their backing, too.”

Cheryl was cheered on throughout the day by her husband Gary.

Cheryl was diagnosed with breast cancer last November – purely by chance after she visited her GP about an abscess under an arm.

Since then, Cheryl has undergone six rounds of gruelling chemotherapy and 20 rounds of radiotherapy as well as surgery to remove the tumours but with them having been caught early, the prognosis now is good.

Cheryl’s desire to help the three charities concerned is even greater because two members of her immediate family have also been diagnosed with cancer – her mum Sheila, with lung cancer, and her brother Vinny with cancer of the tongue.

"I just want to give something back after all the great care I and other members of the family. have received and I’m so pleased we could raise so much from what was a really memorable day,” she added.

Cheryl completed 43 games during over the 13 hours of the sponsored 10-pin bowling marathon.