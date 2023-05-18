It was September 2021, and the 64-year-old, who had never before been poorly, had suffered a burst aneurysm at the front of her brain, leaving her seriously ill.

After a long spell in hospital and five surgeries, Gillian was finally admitted to Fulwood’s Sue Ryder Neurological Care Lancashire in January 2022.

Gillian Morson from Carnforth

Gillian, from Carnforth, said: I was laying in my bed on my first day, and they asked me straight away what my goals were. I said wanted to leave here walking. They looked at me in surprise, but they stuck to their word, and they managed it!”

Her daughter’s story

Gillian’s daughter Phebe said: “She had surgery the day after she collapsed, and then had four more surgeries to her brain. She had a shunt fitted in December 2021, and we finally started to see some improvements. She knew who everyone was, and was able to speak again. She went to Sue Ryder in January, as we’d been pushing to get her into a rehab centre.

"Our doctor pushed for one of the NHS funded beds at the Neurological Care Centre in Lancashire – they saw the opportunity for mum to improve more with the right care.

"She’s really determined, and Sue Ryder allowed her to put that determination to use and channel it into her recovery.”

"Absolutely incredible”

Gillian said: “My physio programme was absolutely incredible. We had this thing where she said ‘you’re not ready to do this yet, but shall we have a try?” And I love challenge, so I’d say yes let’s go for it!

“Every member of staff was amazing, they cared, and they took the time to work with me. It was a breath of fresh air. I was at the centre for exactly 12 weeks – I went from arriving not being able to walk or use the left hand side of my body, to walking out with a walking aid on my own.”

"I’ve never pulled so many silly faces in my life”

And Gillian also recognises the importance of the additional support she received from various health professionals and complementary therapists along the way.

“My speech therapist made our sessions fun, even though I said I’d never pulled so many silly faces In my life", she said.

"I learned so many tongue twisters, but it was to get me talking. I said to her ‘I’ll say it if you’ll say it!’

"With my music therapy, I wondered what it was for at first, but it helped support the range of my arms and hands, by stretching my fingers to use the keyboard of the piano. It more fun than doing just the typical physio and OT (occupational therapist) exercises.

“My OT was also brilliant, and when I was leaving I spoke to her, and she said people don’t usually mention OTs, and you’re the first one that has. I sent a card to the team to say thank you. The fact that the different teams talk to each other makes such a difference. They know how to support each

