Boost for local health service as new Private GP starts clinics at The Beardwood Hospital

The new GP service launched on 6th March 2024 with patients being able to book either online or by calling the hospital directly immediately. With access to primary care at an all-time high there is an increased demand from patients across Lancashire. The demands on primary care services in Blackburn are at an all-time high with a shortage of GPs being one of the main reasons for delays in getting appointments and access to treatment. According to the Office for National Statistics, there are only 2350 fully qualified GPs with those over 55 set to retire in the next few years. Meaning that demand for GP services can’t be met.

GP services are an essential component in the patient's pathway. Failing to get a proper diagnosis or proper triaging can often leave patients failing important pre-assessments. The result of such failings only delays the patients care further and ultimately makes waiting times worse.

Each new appointment will cost £120 for a duration of 30 minutes with further time available for an additional fee. The length of the consultations has been designed to give patients the opportunity to fully discuss their condition or health concerns with the specialist.

The service is being launched Dr Nazneen Begum with plans in place to add more in the coming months. Dr Begum will be able to support patients looking for general health advice, check-ups, and tests. Additionally, the enhanced primary care offering at the hospital will also support patients needing treatment for minor, acute, and chronic illnesses. Following the consultation, should the patient require further support, a referral can be made directly to one of the specialist consultants. This removes the potential for lengthy waits and reduces stress to the patient.

Commenting on the new GP service, Philip O’Ehley, Executive Director of The Beardwood Hospital said: “For the hospital, it gives opportunities to link with the community to offer services that we have not offered before. GP Services are quite restricted within the NHS, this gives an opportunity for private patients to have fast access to diagnostics, pathology, and onward referrals.”