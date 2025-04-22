Bolton leisure centres to offer Virtual GP add-on membership option

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bolton Community Leisure Trust (BCLT) has introduced a new bolt-on Virtual GP membership option, which will be available for customers at the five facilities it operates in partnership with Serco Leisure.

The MediPartner Virtual GP service is offered by prominent healthcare solutions provider, HPD Health Solutions, and will be available to all BCLT members including those accessing the free MORE Membership option.

MediPartner also includes a Nurse Support Service, which provides a broad range of help, including support navigating the health system, understanding diagnoses and guidance on rehabilitation and ongoing condition management.

The Virtual GP will be accessible via BCLT’s free MORE app, giving members same or next day access to experienced GPs, at home, work, travelling or while on holiday.

Mahendra Patel, Contract Manager for BCLT, said: “As a leisure trust, we are dedicated to improving the physical and mental health of our communities by delivering collaborative solutions that inspire active lifestyles, empower individuals and contribute to a healthier nation. By offering the HPD Solutions MediPartner service, we will be providing our members with a competitively priced, convenient and accessible healthcare service, which will not only support our customers but also reduce some of the strain on the NHS.

“Because of cost, we recognise these types of services are often out of reach for many. So, we’ve taken the decision to create a flexible bolt-on option, that is available to all our customers irrespective of their membership type."

“Recent studies have shown that the number of people waiting longer than two weeks for a GP appointment in the UK is rising. By teaming up with HPD Health Solutions, we’ll be able to help our members to receive timely, quality healthcare provision, while continuing to help all customers make more of every day.”

Timothy Dodd, Director of HPD Health Solutions said: “Our services are already accessible to thousands across the UK, providing information, advice, reassurance and guidance for those struggling to access or navigate the healthcare system. We are delighted to welcome BCLT members to help assist them with bridging the healthcare gap.”