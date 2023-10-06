News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
M6 reopens after crash shuts motorway
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Bolton leisure centres invite you to come and enjoy a Big Open Weekend

Bolton Community Leisure Trust’s Big Open Weekend event will be held at five leisure centres this Saturday and Sunday (October 7-8) – two days of free and discounted fitness and swimming activities for the whole family to enjoy.
By Chris MaddoxContributor
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Activities will include free gym day passes – that will allow people to try out all the excellent, modern equipment and facilities – and for the more aquatic out there, there’s taster swimming lessons on offer too.

The five centres taking part over the two days are: The Sir Jason Kenny Centre, Farnworth Leisure Centre, Horwich Leisure Centre, Leverhulme Park Community Leisure Centre and Westhoughton Community Leisure Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mahendra Patel, Partnership Manager for the Bolton Community Leisure Trust said: “The Big Open Weekend is back! All our leisure centres across Bolton are offering free or discounted fitness and swimming sessions for the whole community to enjoy.

Try out the excellent gym facilities at Bolton Community Leisure Trust’s Big Open Weekend Photo: SercoTry out the excellent gym facilities at Bolton Community Leisure Trust’s Big Open Weekend Photo: Serco
Try out the excellent gym facilities at Bolton Community Leisure Trust’s Big Open Weekend Photo: Serco
Most Popular

“Many local families are struggling right now, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, so why not visit one of our centres for a weekend of active fun that won’t break the bank.

“Our websites have a full list of what’s on offer at each centre. Some stuff you can just roll up and try, while other sessions you need to book. We look forward to seeing you for our Big Open Weekend on the October 7 amd 8!”

Bolton Community Leisure Trust operates nine centres in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Bolton Council.

Related topics:BoltonMahendra Patel