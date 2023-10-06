Bolton leisure centres invite you to come and enjoy a Big Open Weekend
Activities will include free gym day passes – that will allow people to try out all the excellent, modern equipment and facilities – and for the more aquatic out there, there’s taster swimming lessons on offer too.
The five centres taking part over the two days are: The Sir Jason Kenny Centre, Farnworth Leisure Centre, Horwich Leisure Centre, Leverhulme Park Community Leisure Centre and Westhoughton Community Leisure Centre.
Mahendra Patel, Partnership Manager for the Bolton Community Leisure Trust said: “The Big Open Weekend is back! All our leisure centres across Bolton are offering free or discounted fitness and swimming sessions for the whole community to enjoy.
“Many local families are struggling right now, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, so why not visit one of our centres for a weekend of active fun that won’t break the bank.
“Our websites have a full list of what’s on offer at each centre. Some stuff you can just roll up and try, while other sessions you need to book. We look forward to seeing you for our Big Open Weekend on the October 7 amd 8!”
Bolton Community Leisure Trust operates nine centres in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Bolton Council.