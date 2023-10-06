Bolton leisure centres invite you to come and enjoy a Big Open Weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Activities will include free gym day passes – that will allow people to try out all the excellent, modern equipment and facilities – and for the more aquatic out there, there’s taster swimming lessons on offer too.

The five centres taking part over the two days are: The Sir Jason Kenny Centre, Farnworth Leisure Centre, Horwich Leisure Centre, Leverhulme Park Community Leisure Centre and Westhoughton Community Leisure Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mahendra Patel, Partnership Manager for the Bolton Community Leisure Trust said: “The Big Open Weekend is back! All our leisure centres across Bolton are offering free or discounted fitness and swimming sessions for the whole community to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Try out the excellent gym facilities at Bolton Community Leisure Trust’s Big Open Weekend Photo: Serco

“Many local families are struggling right now, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, so why not visit one of our centres for a weekend of active fun that won’t break the bank.

“Our websites have a full list of what’s on offer at each centre. Some stuff you can just roll up and try, while other sessions you need to book. We look forward to seeing you for our Big Open Weekend on the October 7 amd 8!”