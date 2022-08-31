Blindfolded dinner event gives Blackpool diners a taste of what it's like to eat with no sight

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diners have to eat the two course meal wearing a blindfold and they won’t be able to see what food is on the plate before they eat.

Nicky Askew, 52, of Brentwood Avenue, who organised the dinner with her friends Michelle Tomlinson and Lisa Daley, said: “I’m hoping a few people have diffuculties so they can learn what it’s like.”

The large communal tables mean that people are likely to be sat next to strangers, which is important.

Michelle Tomlinson, Lisa Daley and Nicky Askew

Nicky added: “[Blind people] have to trust strangers all the time to help us get about, so it’s good.”

The three friends organised a similar dinner event in 2019, which attracted 70 people and raised £1,016.25 for the Guide Dogs charity.

And one comment from the last event really touched Nicky, who relies on her guide dog, called Unity.

Diners at The Venue in Cleveleys ate their Sunday dinner blindfolded to raise funds for the Guide Dogs charity in 2019.

"We asked how everyone found the experience and one person said they found it really isolating because even when they were sat with friends they couldn’t tell who was talking. They weren’t quite sure when to join in the conversation.

When you’re having a meal people might be used to seeing each other and making eye contact but blind people don’t have that. That comment really touched my heart.”

The meal takes place at 16:30 on Sept 04, 2022 at The Venue, Cleveleys.

Tickets cost £20 each. Call (01253) 852143 to book.