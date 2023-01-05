News you can trust since 1886
Blackpool woman drops four dress sizes at Layton Slimming World group to prepare for her dream holiday

A Blackpool woman has dropped four dress sizes since joining a Slimming World group in Layton in January 2022, in preparation for the ‘holiday of a lifetime’

By Lucinda Herbert
43 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 1:11pm

A trip to Gambia has kept Sam Tidd, 49, focused on her weight loss journey but she credits her four stone weight loss with the ‘’kind and welcoming’ support from her local group.

‘Super-slinky’ on safari

Her husband booked the exotic vacation over a year ago, to coincide with Sam’s 50th birthday - and she can’t wait to feel ‘super-slinky’ on safari.

Before and after: Sam Tidd dropped from a size 20 to a size 12 since joining Slimming World in January 2022.
Sam, a retired estate agent, said: “It’s a once in a lifetime experience and I’ve never done anything like this before. As it’s all inclusive I plan to eat and drink the things I love so I might put on a few pounds, but that’s okay as I’m making allowances for that.”

‘My joints don’t ache and I’ve stopped getting headaches’

Sam went from a size 20 to a size 12, and says the weight loss has really changed her life. She feels fitter, and it has helped her asthma symptoms.

She added: “I can go upstairs without getting out of breath, my joints don’t ache and I’ve stopped getting headaches because I’m eating cleaner foods. It’s also given me confidence to try new things.”

Sam Tidd dropped 4 dress sizes last year through Slimming World. She is pictured (left) with consultant Amanda Ashford.

More like a coffee morning

The mum-of-two has battled with agoraphobia to attend the slimming club on Collingwood Avenue, which she joined a year ago.

Now the meetings are the highlight of her week and the supportive and ‘relaxed’ group has helped her to build confidence.

“It's more like a coffee morning and I know I won’t be told off if I have a bad week. I still struggle with anxiety, but I know it’s a safe space. Everyone was in the same boat.”

‘It’s not about calorie counting’

Sam said she has lost four stone without exercise or cutting whole food groups - the main difference is that she is eating cleaner, healthier foods and making sensible choices.

“I am eating loads of fruit and vegetables, pasta, rice, and tasty filling meals and the weight has just steadily come off. It’s not about calorie counting.”

Slimming World support groups

Amanda Ashford’s Slimming World groups are held on Wednesdays 5:30pm and Thursday 9am at Layton Community Church on Collingwood Avenue, and Mondays at Victoria Community Church.