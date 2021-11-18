Blackpool Tower turns purple for pancreatic cancer

A loving daughter has paid for the Blackpool Tower to turn purple tonight in memory of her mum.

Fiona Campbell, 39, used to visit the resort every year with mother, Linda Campbell, who died of Pancreatic Cancer in December 2019.

She hopes it will raise awareness of the disease.

Tower lights up purple for Pancreatic Cancer awareness day

Fiona said: “We’d never heard of pancreatic cancer before mum was diagnosed. My hope is that one day families won’t need to go through the heartache we did.”

Pancreatic Cancer has a low survival rate of just 7%. Half of people diagnosed die within 3 months.