There are more takeaways in Blackpool for the size of its population than anywhere else in the North West.

The town boasts almost 25 fast food outlets for every 10,000 people who live there.

The figure is contained in a new report by the Health Equity North institute, “Ghost Towns: The Decline of the High Street and Health Inequalities”.

Analysis by The Gazette indicates that the stats suggest there are around 345 takeaways in the resort.

The report reveals Blackpool has two-and-a-half times the number of grab-and-go eateries per head of population than the England-wide average.

There has been a 35 per cent increase in the prevalence of such premises in the town in the 10 years to 2024. However, that is less than the rate of increase in several other parts of the North West.

The Health Equity North research found that “health promoting” amenities on the nation’s high streets - like pharmacies, libraries and supermarkets - are increasingly giving way to “health reducing” facilities, which - as well as takeaways - also include vape shops, bookmakers and alcohol-only outlets.

Blackpool has the joint third-highest number of vape shops per head of population in the North West - 1.2 - suggesting a total of around 17 such stores.

The report’s authors warn that “ghost towns” are making the high street a more isolating, unsafe and unhealthy place. They urge the government to step in to protect places which support the community in town centres.

Dr Luke Munford, academic co-director at Health Equity North and senior lecturer in health economics at the University of Manchester, said: “People in deprived areas and in the North are already facing worse outcomes.

“In particular, these communities experience lower life expectancy and higher levels of health inequality, compared to communities in the South.

“The sharp increase in fast food outlets, vape shops, bookmakers and other health-reducing amenities in their towns and cities adds a further risk to their health, and could make the gap between North and South even greater.

“We believe that urgent action is needed to reverse this trend. Local authorities should be empowered to regulate unhealthy amenities, and incentivise places that offer vital services and help communities to thrive.”