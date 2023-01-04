Blackpool hospital entertainer appeals for new piano to bring the 'medicine’ of music to elderly patients at the Vic
A 79 year old pianist who regularly entertains elderly patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital is searching for a new piano to replace his ‘ancient’ old one that has ‘tinkled its last tune’.
Hospital entertainer, Barry Evans, from St Annes, has played for patients at Clifton Hospital for 20 years as well as making regular appearances at the Vic.
Now he’s on the search for a replacement piano for the Memory Corridor of the Vic’s care of the elderly wards so he can carry on bringing the ‘medicine’ of music to the wards.
Reflecting on his hospital performances, Barry said: “The music gives patients a lot of pleasure and it is good medicine for them.”
Barry began playing the piano aged 12 when he lived in Prestwich, Manchester. As well as entertaining patients, he also plays at Church Road Methodist Church in St Annes and for guests at the nearby Clifton Park Hotel.
But the lid has come down on the ‘ancient’ piano, and he is appealing for a replacement so he can keep playing at the hospital.
Volunteer Team Leader Catherine Henshaw said: “Barry is a much-loved member of the volunteering team. He travels all around the Trust and brings such joy to the patients through music. If anyone can help, we will be truly grateful.”
If anyone can help find Barry a new piano for the Memory Corridor, email Catherine at [email protected] or call her on 01253 957399.
It needs to be an upright acoustic model and in good working order.