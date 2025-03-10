Blackpool community hospital commemorates fifth anniversary

CHEC marks five year milestone with community celebration

Staff and patients at CHEC Blackpool were celebrating this week after the community-based healthcare provider marked five years of working with the NHS to increase patient choice and reduce waiting times.

Since first opening its doors in March 2020, CHEC Blackpool has provided ophthalmology services to more than 30,500 patients and completed over 14,300 cataract surgeries. The community hospital has also succeeded in consistently maintaining very low waiting times, with patients currently able to access treatment four weeks or less.

“It’s hard to believe it’s five years ago that we welcomed our first patients to CHEC Blackpool,” comments Samantha Norton, Hospital Manager. “Patient choice and reducing waiting times are at the forefront of our agenda. Working with the NHS, we constantly look for new ways to make it easier for patients to exercise that choice and access the treatment they need,”

Over the last five years, CHEC Blackpool has pioneered a series of initiatives that make it easier for patients to access its community-based healthcare services. These include a free Home to Hospital™ pick up service and an online patient booking app.

“We’d like to thank the local community for choosing CHEC, trusting us to deliver the highest standards of care, and for joining us to celebrate our fifth anniversary!” concludes Samantha.

CHEC has established a stronghold for community healthcare provision across the North of England, with hospitals in Accrington, Preston, and Leeds. Throughout the UK, CHEC now has more than 35+ hospitals and 90+ community clinics.

To learn more accessing the ophthalmology treatments CHEC provides with the NHS, please visit www.chec.uk