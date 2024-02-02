Benefits for Salford clubs taking turmeric shots proven by study

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With turmeric supplementation now being an established fundamental day-to-day process at several professional Salford-based sports teams, the shots founded by former Wales and Premier League striker Thomas Hal Robson-Kanu have been proven to reduce muscle damage and soreness post-exercise.

Robson-Kanu’s business, The Turmeric Co., currently supports Sale Sharks, Salford City and Salford Red Devils, which sees the functional nutrition company work alongside all clubs’ first teams by supplying a range of its supplements to support with the rigorous training schedules by aiding recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This study, conducted in partnership with Nottingham Trent University, explored whether a turmeric supplement could enhance recovery in elite athletes. It found that supplementation with raw turmeric, in the form of The Turmeric Co.’s Raw Turmeric Original shot, reduces inflammation and soreness post-exercise.

The Turmeric Co. founder Thomas Robson-Kanu

Curcumin, the key active ingredient in turmeric, is a dietary compound with anti-inflammatory properties that has previously been shown to reduce muscle damage and soreness post-exercise when taken in a bioavailable form.

Sale Sharks First Team player, Joe Carpenter, said: “Since we started using the shots from The Turmeric Co. a few years ago, I have noticed a significant improvement in my recovery between training and matches.

“I have personally seen a dramatic decrease in the amount of muscle fatigue I experience when I get back on the pitch after a big game or an intense training session, they are really helping me and my teammates so it's nice to see the research to back it all up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study, which included a sample of twenty-two male elite footballers from a professional English side’s first team, randomised players to either consume The Turmeric Co.’s Raw Turmeric Original 60ml shot twice per day, or to a control group who did not consume the product. Subjective leg and whole-body soreness, strength and jump performance, alongside blood-based inflammatory marker c-reactive protein were assessed at baseline immediately (zero-hours), 40-hours and 64-hours post-match.

When comparing athletes consuming turmeric with those that didn’t, the study found that turmeric supplementation resulted in leg muscle soreness being 77% lower, whole-body muscle soreness decreased by 106% a blood marker of inflammation was 1082% lower 64-hours post-match.

Overall, turmeric supplementation is found to lower soreness and a blood marker of inflammation, suggesting turmeric may reduce fatigue post-match play and accelerate recovery.

Thomas ‘Hal’ Robson-Kanu, Founder and CEO at The Turmeric Co. said: “There’s always an element of risk when conducting a study like this that the results may not demonstrate the results you want to see. However, when you have developed such a strong product over many years, like we have at The Turmeric Co., you have to be confident in your product and the science behind it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What we are seeing here is exactly what we have set out to do with our products, to provide the ultimate supplement that utilised turmeric, and its many healing properties, to enhance performance and recovery when playing sport or conducting physical exercise.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed our ongoing partnership with Sale Sharks, Salford City and Salford Red Devils and are pleased to see that they are sharing similar benefits and findings from this significant clinical study into the benefits of our product on professional athletes.”

The Turmeric Co., founded by professional footballer Thomas Hal Robson-Kanu, is the UK’s leading producer of naturally produced turmeric shots, which are also used by a number of elite athletes to enhance their recovery and holistic health. The Turmeric Co. has spent over a decade perfecting its range of turmeric shots to optimise the health benefits they deliver.