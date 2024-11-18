Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A newly proposed law could legalise assisted dying for those who are terminally ill in England and Wales.

If passed it means that terminally ill adults who are not expected to live longer than six months will be given the right to choose to end their life.

Other countries around the world that have legalised assisted dying include Canada, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The Private Member’s Bill was put forward by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater and if passed would give terminally ill adults in England and Wales with six months to live the choice to end their lives.

According to a recent study by Kings College London, two thirds (63%) backed legalising assisted dying for terminal ill adults, however concerns about potential risks remain, with three in five (61%) concerned about some people being pressured into it.

The second reading of the bill is scheduled for Friday November 29. Here’s everything you need to know about the proposed assisted dying bill, what will happen if it passes and why it’s so controversial.

If passed the bill means that terminally ill adults in England and Wales who have six months to live will legally have the choice to end their life. | AFP via Getty Images

What is the assisted dying bill?

The assisted dying bill was introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater at the end of October. It proposes to legalise assisted dying for people who are terminally ill with six months to live in England and Wales.

There would be requirements, the person has to be an adult, over the age of 18-years-old, be terminally ill and have six months left to live, be a resident in Wales or England and have been registered with a GP for at least 12 months.

They also would have to meet the mental capacity to make the decision and to have expressed a clear, settled, informed wish, free from coercion about their choice to end their life. They must also make two separate witnessed and signed declarations about their wish to die.

Two independent doctors must be satisfied they are eligible and there must be at least seven days between the doctors’ assessments. A High Court judge must also hear from one of the doctors and can question the terminally ill person or anyone else they consider appropriate and there must be a further 14 days after the judge has made their ruling for a period of reflection.

Under proposals a doctor could prepare the substance, but the terminally ill person must administer it themselves. No doctor or anyone else would be allowed to do so and no doctor would be under any obligation to take part in the process.

The bill would make it illegal for anyone to pressure, coerce or use dishonesty to get someone to make a declaration that they wish to end their life, with anyone found guilty of doing so facing 14 years in prison.

What happens if the assisted dying bill passes?

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater formally introduced the bill in October, with the first vote for MPs set to take place on November 29. If the bill does pass, it’s likely that any change in the law would not come in for some time as it would have to go through the committee stage and face scrutiny in both the House of Commons and House of Lords.

Why is it so controversial?

The proposed bill is controversial due to concerns about whether or not people could be pressured or coerced into it, as well as highlighting the inadequate palliative care services that are currently available to terminally ill patients.

In a statement Disability Rights UK said: “Our focus as a society should be to ensure that all citizens live well. This is not the case at present. Disabled people and those with health conditions find ourselves battling to get NHS treatments, receiving inadequate care and support and having limited access to palliative care.”

Continuing that: “Assistance to die should not be easier to access than assistance to live. Parliament and Government should not allow assisted dying when political choices undermine our lives, and rights, every day.”

Adding: “Until access to good quality support and services become the norm, we believe that opting for assisted dying may not be a real choice, and the proposed change in the law poses a danger to Disabled people.”

Whilst Dignity in Dying who support the bill state: “We believe the right law for the UK is one that allows dying people, with six months or less to live the option to control their death.”

The Samaritans can offer information and support for anyone affected by the content of this article. You can call their helpline on 116 123 or email [email protected] in the UK.