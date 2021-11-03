Ask Your Pharmacist Week: people in Lancashire are urged to utilise the range of services available in pharmacies

An annual awareness week promoting the use of community pharmacies is currently taking place, and the theme of this year’s campaign is ‘your local pharmacy can help’, in light of how busy NHS services are post pandemic.

Ask Your Pharmacist Week, which started on Monday 1 and runs until Monday November 8, highlights the range of services available at pharmacies and the variety of problems that they tackle on a daily basis.

With the NHS currently facing unprecedented demand, people are being reminded of this vital line of support that is available conveniently, and often close to home, in their local pharmacy.

Kath Gulson, Chief Executive Officer for Community Pharmacy Lancashire, said: “Pharmacists are experts in the use of medicines, as well as managing minor illnesses and providing health and wellbeing advice.

“We are often the first point of contact for many people in need of healthcare support, and, as we have seen during the pandemic, we have a key role to play in maintaining and improving the health of the nation.”

As well as being central to the current COVID-19 and flu vaccination campaigns, the range of clinical services provided by community pharmacies has expanded significantly in recent years, as several more services were introduced in 2021.

People can visit their local pharmacy for convenient access to medicines, support for healthy living, to receive clinical advice, and prompt treatment for common illnesses like eye infections, earaches, and itchy skin.

One of the messages that the NHS is promoting this winter is self-care for common ailments and keeping a well-stocked medicine cabinet at home, and a pharmacist can give advice on taking new medicines or receive guidance on changes to your prescribed medication after leaving hospital.

This Ask Your Pharmacist Week campaign, which is organised each year by the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), is promoting a shift towards a pharmacy-first patient mindset as they work with other professionals, such as doctors and nurses, to offer the best possible care as part of the local healthcare team.

It is hoped that the collaborative effort will free up GP appointments for those with serious or chronic health issues, particularly following the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Kath Gulson added: “Many people only visit pharmacies to collect prescriptions or ask about their medication, but they do not know about all the services we can provide.