“Hughie & Freddie’s Play Appeal’ was launched at the beginning of August to raise £300,000 to revamp the rooftop play area at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. The area is vital for inpatients who want to enjoy the outdoors while staying within the safe confines of the hospital. And after just two months, the appeal has reached a staggering £167,000.

Now best friends Hughie and Freddie are hoping to encourage more people to support the Play Appeal and take it to the finish line.

Champion fund raisers Freddie Xavi (left) and Hughie Higginson with their Salford FC t shirts. A fundraising appeal to improve play facilities for poorly children from across the North West, fronted by the best pal has hit the halfway point after just two months.

On Saturday, they continued their own fundraising challenge with a run around Salford City FC’s Peninsula Stadium when they played at home to Newport County. The boys, who are both massive Clarets fans, wanted to raise awareness, and much-needed funds, for the project.

Hughie and Freddie ran round the pitch at halftime, in a downpour of rain. But that failed to dampen their spirits and they waved at the cheering crowd as they completed two laps of the pitch.

The duo’s fundraising for the charity started when Hughie (13) who lives in Higham and attends Clitheroe’s Ribblesdale High School, was first diagnosed with leukaemia and Freddie, who lives in Whalley, wanted to do something to help. He started by running 2km every day in the 50 days leading up to Christmas Day 2020.

Their story has attracted attention across the UK and even bagged them a Pride of Britain Award and British Citizen Youth Award. They’ve been interviewed on This Morning, BBC Breakfast and Good Morning Britain and met some of their celebrity heroes including Paddy McGuinness, Carol Vorderman and Mo Farah.

Hughie Higginson (left) and Freddie Xavi in their Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity T-shirts. A fundraising appeal to improve play facilities for poorly children from across the North West, fronted by the best pals has hit the halfway point after just two months.

As well as spaces for play and fun gardening work, artists impressions show there will be quiet areas including Wi-Fi and plug-in points for older children to enjoy. The space will also have heated and sheltered areas, as well as lighting for evening use and will be space themed.