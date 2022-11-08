Nationally, more than 11 million people– 18.6% of the population – were aged 65 or older when the 2021 census was taken, compared with 16.4% in the previous census a decade before. This included more than half a million (527,900) people aged 90 or more.

The average (median) age in England and Wales rose from 39 years in 2011 to 40 years in 2021, reflecting the changing age structure of the population.

When looking at how many people belonged to the oldest age category, Preston was found to have 25 centenarians – that is, someone aged 100 or more – split across eleven of its neighbourhoods.

Angele Storey, head of the Office for National Statistics (ONS) Ageing Analysis team, said: “While living longer is something to be celebrated and our ageing population presents opportunities, it also has implications for the economy, services and society. Knowing the size and structure of the population is fundamental for decision makers and policy makers in the UK.

“The 2021 Census results will give further insight into the implications of an ageing population and the lives of older people when the more detailed multivariate data are published in 2023.”

The Centre for Ageing Better was launched in 2015, and Dr Aideen Young, Senior Evidence Manager at the Centre, added: “Older people are a highly diverse group in terms of health and wealth, and within that group there are people very much in need – who are living in poverty, in poor housing and in poor health. Their precarious situation has been exacerbated by the cost of living crisis. They are the people that we really need to pay attention to.

“We have the oldest housing stock in Europe so there are many people living in non-decent and inappropriate homes. These homes are simply not suitable for people who are older or who have disabilities.”

Take a look at the eleven neighbourhoods in Preston who are home to at least one person aged 100 or more below:

1. Preston's 'oldest' neighbourheads 11 areas with at least one centenarian Photo: RUSLAN GUZOV Photo Sales

2. Grimsargh & Goosnargh Number of residents aged 100 or more in 2021 census: three Photo: NW Photo Sales

3. Broughton & Wychnor Number of residents aged 100 or more in 2021 census: three Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Cadley & College Number of residents aged 100 or more in 2021 census: three Photo: NW Photo Sales