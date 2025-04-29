All the South Ribble dentists ranked by Google reviews

Regardless of whether you have toothache or not, everybody needs a good dentist.
With that in mind, we took a look at all the dental surgeries from across South Ribble to see which were the highest-rated in the area.
So take a look below at 12 dentists from across the area ranked by their Google reviews...
1. Towngate Dental Practice
Holds a rating of 5 stars based on 614 Google reviews | Google Maps
2. Seventy One Dental
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 497 Google reviews | Google Maps
3. Penwortham Dental Practice
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 416 Google reviews | Google Maps
4. Bamber Bridge Dental Care
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 306 Google reviews | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.