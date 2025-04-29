All the South Ribble dentists ranked by Google reviews.All the South Ribble dentists ranked by Google reviews.
All the South Ribble dentists ranked by Google reviews. | Google Maps

All the South Ribble dentists ranked by Google reviews

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 13:13 BST

Did all that Easter chocolate give you toothache? Well tke a look at all the dentists in South Ribble ranked by patients.

Regardless of whether you have toothache or not, everybody needs a good dentist.

With that in mind, we took a look at all the dental surgeries from across South Ribble to see which were the highest-rated in the area.

So take a look below at 12 dentists from across the area ranked by their Google reviews...

Holds a rating of 5 stars based on 614 Google reviews

1. Towngate Dental Practice

Holds a rating of 5 stars based on 614 Google reviews | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 497 Google reviews

2. Seventy One Dental

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 497 Google reviews | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 416 Google reviews

3. Penwortham Dental Practice

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 416 Google reviews | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 306 Google reviews

4. Bamber Bridge Dental Care

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 306 Google reviews | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South RibbleDentistsGoogleReviews
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice