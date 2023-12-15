Staff and patients at CHEC Accrington were celebrating this week after the community-based healthcare provider marked a whole year of working in partnership with the NHS to increase patient choice and reduce waiting times.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since first opening its doors at the Eastgate site in December last year, CHEC Accrington has provided ophthalmology services to more than 3,100 patients and completed over 700 cataract surgeries. The community hospital has also succeeded in consistently maintaining very low waiting times, with patients currently able to access treatment in less than a week.

“It’s hard to believe it’s only a year ago that we welcomed our first patients to CHEC Accrington,” comments Jen Rottier, Hospital Manager. “We’d like to thank the local community for choosing CHEC, trusting us to deliver the highest standards of care, and for joining us to celebrate our first anniversary this week!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last 12 months, CHEC Accrington has pioneered a series of initiatives that make it easier for patients to access its community-based healthcare services. These include a free Home to Hospital™ pick up service and an online patient booking app.

Accrington Eye Hospital commemorates first anniversary. Photo: CHEC

“Patient choice and reducing waiting times are at the forefront of the NHS agenda. Working in partnership with the NHS, we constantly look for new ways to make it easier for patients to exercise that choice and access the treatment they need,” continues Jen.

Headquartered in the North West, CHEC has established a stronghold for community healthcare provision across the region with eye hospitals in Blackpool and Preston. Throughout the UK, CHEC now has more than 20 hospitals.