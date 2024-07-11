Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Lancashire-based bedmaker has released a series of helpful videos to help restless Brits improve their sleep.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forget being ‘Hangry’ – modern Brits are more likely to be ‘tangry’ (tired and angry), according to new research which reveals that millions of us are struggling from extreme mood swings, due to lack of sleep.

The survey of 2,000 Brits revealed that nine in 10 of us suffer from ‘Tangry’ behaviour - with 30 per cent claiming they constantly row with their partner because they feel exhausted in their daily lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bensons for Beds, who are based in Accrington, commissioned the research aiming to combat this phenomenon, with the launch of ‘Sleep Calm and Carry On’ – a sleep improvement programme to help restless Brits manage their sleep better.

Bensons is trying to help people 'Sleep Calm and Carry On' as research suggests the UK is caught up in a tiredness epidemic. | Bensons for Beds

The new programme, which has been developed by Bensons and sleep expert Dr Sophie Bostock, aims to offer the British public some much-needed support in their bid to fight their tiredness.

The programme will include 6 short, bite-sized videos to help educate people on the importance of sleep and how it impacts their mental and physical health, as well as tools to help Brits unwind, relax and optimise their sleep.

Chapter one will help demystify if lack of sleep is making restless Brits tired and angry, chapter two will help track sleep patterns via a sleep diary and chapter three provides tools to help people unwind before bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bensons say that waking up during the night can be a natural part of sleep and there are ways to cope with this. | Bensons for beds

Chapter four offers tips on how to get back to sleep if you wake up in the middle of the night, chapter five offers wind down tips before bed, and chapter six concludes with how to get more energy during the day.

Dr Sophie Bostock said: “Our sleep, wellbeing and behaviour are intimately linked. A lack of sleep can alter the emotional control centres of the brain, making us more sensitive to stress, and reducing self-control.

“This survey is also a valuable reminder that many of us can feel like a different person when we are sleep deprived and can lash out in ways we later regret. “

Bensons for Beds

Ironically, ‘tired’ is the top way people feel when they wake up each morning (43 per cent), followed by only 18 per cent feeling refreshed and 15 per cent happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And more than a fifth (22 per cent) of those polled have even been told they look exhausted.

The typical adult only manages six and a half hours sleep each night with their fatigue peaking at around 3pm.

Lisa Richards, Head of Marketing at Bensons said: “Whether it’s crying at the slightest thing (30 per cent) or swearing under your breath about everything (30 per cent) we are all guilty of having a ‘tangry’ episode now and again.

“We’re hoping our brand-new ‘Sleep Calm and Carry On’ programme will help people to alleviate this and get the best night’s sleep possible every night.”

You can watch the 6-part programme here.