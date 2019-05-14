A topless Preston mum is fighting a Facebook photo ban

A Preston mum who posed topless in Australia to highlight breast cancer has hit out at social media giant Facebook for banning the pictures.

Teacher Lindsey Kennedy, 45, joined a Calendar Girls-style campaign in Melbourne after having a mastectomy.

Sisters Lindsey (left) and Roisin both undergoing chemotherapy.

But, despite her picture being shown on giant billboards in the city centre, Facebook has caused a furore by blocking the campaign, saying the photos violate its nudity and advertising rules.

“My initial reaction when I heard about the ban was one of disgust,” said Lindsey, who is the sister of Preston breast cancer campaigner Roisin Pelan. “How dare they?

"I felt angry and confused at the hypocrisy of the situation.

“This year’s campaign has a fun, serious and thought-provoking theme.

"There’s no denying some of the images were engaging and powerful, but the reasons Facebook gave for the ban were unreasonable, considering some of the nudity I have seen on there.”

The photos, which feature a host of models with mastectomy scars, are part of the “Pink Bun” campaign run by Breast Cancer Network Australia.

The models cover their breasts with cakes, similar to the British film Calendar Girls about a group of women from Yorkshire who posed naked for leukaemia research.

But Facebook chiefs Down Under say they fall foul of their rules which prohibit adverts to contain “nudity, or implied nudity, excessive visible skin or cleavage, even if not explicitly sexual in nature.”