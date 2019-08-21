30 jobs to be created as Preston's Greater Lancashire Hospital embarks upon ambitious expansion

The Preston-based family business Greater Lancashire Hospital has just embarked upon an ambitious expansion programme which will see the independent hospital more than double in size and improve the range of treatments it offers.

Greater Lancashire Hospital, just off Longridge Road, was opened by Preston couple Gwam and Sara Rajiah in January 2014.

Now, less than six years later, the hospital is being significantly extended to enable it to deliver a vastly increased range of services in new, state-of-the-art facilities which could create up to 30 new jobs.

Gwam and Sara were joined by members of their management team and leading consultant neurosurgeon, Professor Charles Davis, to mark the start of the building programme this week.

Greater Lancashire Hospital already works with many of the leading consultants in the north west, to offer day care, outpatient and diagnostic services across a range of disciplines including neurology, cardiology, physiotherapy, women’s health, plastics, ophthalmology, ENT, urology, vascular and general medicine.

The new extension will offer increased consultancy space, larger operating theatres and a new general anaesthetic facility.

As well as treating private patients, GLH works in collaboration with local NHS hospitals to enable patients to receive their treatment locally and to help reduce NHS waiting times.

The addition of the general anaesthetic facility, in particular, will enable the hospital to expand its support to offer more complex procedures.