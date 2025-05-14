23 employees from North West clinical trials company Panthera take part in Race for Life Manchester 10k 2025

On Sunday 11th May 2025, 23 employees from North West clinical trials company Panthera Biopartners took part in Race for Life Manchester at Heaton Park (Manchester). In total the team raised over £3000 for Cancer Research UK. Panthera has a clinical trial site and head office in Preston.

Panthera’s team of 23 employees, which was drawn from its clinical research clinics in Preston, Rochdale, Sheffield, Enfield and Glasgow, had a variety of reasons for deciding to take part in the event:

Morgan Brown from Panthera’s Preston site explains “After my grandad was diagnosed with a rare type of blood cancer late last year, raising money for such a good cause is really important to me. Cancer Research UK is a charity that raises money for a cause that is very close to my heart and being able to take part and help, even just a tiny bit, is amazing”.

Anna Bila from Panthera’s head office in Preston explains “For me, taking part in the Race for Life is about joining a community of people united for a powerful cause, supporting Cancer Research UK. Completing the race, no matter the time, will give me a real sense of achievement, knowing I've contributed to something meaningful”.

Team Panthera!

Stuart Young, CEO of Panthera “We are incredibly proud of our team for participating in Race for Life Manchester for the second year running, showing their unwavering commitment to supporting the fight against cancer. Their dedication is truly inspiring. As a company we are dedicated to advancing medical research across all therapeutic areas and have extensive experience in oncology clinical trials, we remain steadfast in our mission to improve the lives of those affected by cancer — today and for generations to come.”

Panthera is the UK’s largest Site Management Organisation (SMO) which recruits patients and runs clinical trials at six dedicated clinical research clinics across the UK on behalf of its global pharmaceutical clients. Since launching in 2019, Panthera has rapidly grown to be number one in the UK recruiting patients and running a wide range of clinical trials across multiple therapy areas including oncology, vaccines, cardiovascular, general medicine, neurology, respiratory, rheumatology and NASH.

Panthera’s clinical research clinics give local patients and GPs the opportunity to participate in the latest groundbreaking clinical research. Patient volunteers can gain additional benefits from taking part in clinical research such as regular health assessments, access to new treatments, as well as helping to advance medical understanding for future generations. Those who would like to find out more can visit Home - Panthera Bio (pantheraclinic.co.uk)