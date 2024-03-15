The annual survey is now available to answer which will see patients from around the country complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.

Last year, NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.

You can access the 2024 questionnaire here.

But where are the highest-rated GP practices across east Lancashire?

We highlighted 15 of the best in the area by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good.

Here’s what the results said:

1 . Darwen Health Centre Darwen Health Centre, James Street West, Darwen, BB3 1PY (94% describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good)

2 . Darwen Healthlink Darwen Health Centre, James Street West, Darwen, BB3 1PY (78% describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good)

3 . Dill Hall Surgery 6-8 Church Street, Church, Accrington, BB5 4LF (90% describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good)