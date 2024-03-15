GP Rankings: 15 of the best GP practices in Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen and Accrington

The 2024 GP Patient survey questionnaire is now available for people to answer, but where are the best practices across east Lancashire?

By Sam Quine
Published 15th Mar 2024, 13:19 GMT

The annual survey is now available to answer which will see patients from around the country complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.

Last year, NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.

You can access the 2024 questionnaire here.

But where are the highest-rated GP practices across east Lancashire?

We highlighted 15 of the best in the area by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good.

Here’s what the results said:

Darwen Health Centre, James Street West, Darwen, BB3 1PY (94% describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good)

1. Darwen Health Centre

Darwen Health Centre, James Street West, Darwen, BB3 1PY (78% describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good)

2. Darwen Healthlink

6-8 Church Street, Church, Accrington, BB5 4LF (90% describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good)

3. Dill Hall Surgery

Manchester Rd, Haslingden, Rossendale, BB4 5SL (80% describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good)

4. Haslingden Health Centre

