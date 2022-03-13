A total of 47,114 cases had been confirmed in the city when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 11 (Friday), up from 46,996 on Thursday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Preston, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,685 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 29,145.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, says the UK Health Security Agency.

As restrictions ease, Covid cases are on the rise again

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Preston.

The dashboard shows 406 people had died in the area by March 11 (Friday) – up from 404 on Thursday.