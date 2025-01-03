2025 is here, and lots of people across Lancashire will be looking to start their new year’s resolutions, and one of the most popular resolutions every year is going to regularly go to the gym.

In order to give lots of Lancastrians the best chance at hitting their new year fitness goals the Lancashire Post has compiled a list of the best-rated gyms so you can smash your fitness goals.

The majority of these gyms were from our readers themselves as well.

Enjoy 11 brilliant photos of the best gyms for you and your new fitness goals:

Womanzone Gym, Unit 11 Bertha St, Bolton BL1 8AH Womanzone Gym, Bertha Street Bolton, 24/7, 4.3 on Google Reviews. This gym is open 24/7.

Pasquill Gym, Friday Street Chorley, PR6 0AA, Pasquill Gym, Friday Street Chorley, PR6 0AA, 5/5 Google Reviews

AK Active, Watkin Ln, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5HB AK Active, Watkin Ln, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5HB, 4.9/5 on Google Reviews.