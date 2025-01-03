2025 is here, and lots of people across Lancashire will be looking to start their new year’s resolutions, and one of the most popular resolutions every year is going to regularly go to the gym.
In order to give lots of Lancastrians the best chance at hitting their new year fitness goals the Lancashire Post has compiled a list of the best-rated gyms so you can smash your fitness goals.
The majority of these gyms were from our readers themselves as well.
Enjoy 11 brilliant photos of the best gyms for you and your new fitness goals:
1. Womanzone Gym, Unit 11 Bertha St, Bolton BL1 8AH
Womanzone Gym, Bertha Street Bolton, 24/7, 4.3 on Google Reviews. This gym is open 24/7. | Google Maps Street View. Photo: Google Maps Street View.
2. Pasquill Gym, Friday Street Chorley, PR6 0AA,
Pasquill Gym, Friday Street Chorley, PR6 0AA, 5/5 Google Reviews | Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View
3. AK Active, Watkin Ln, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5HB
AK Active, Watkin Ln, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5HB, 4.9/5 on Google Reviews. | Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View
4. Everybody Fit Gym, Derby House, Rear of Lytham Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 8JE
Everybody Fit Gym, Derby House, Rear of Lytham Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 8JE, 4.8 on Google Reviews. | Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.