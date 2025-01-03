11 of the best-rated gyms in Lancashire for your New Year fitness goals, according to Google Reviews

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 14:16 GMT

Ready to hit the ground running and get back in the gym this January?

2025 is here, and lots of people across Lancashire will be looking to start their new year’s resolutions, and one of the most popular resolutions every year is going to regularly go to the gym.

In order to give lots of Lancastrians the best chance at hitting their new year fitness goals the Lancashire Post has compiled a list of the best-rated gyms so you can smash your fitness goals.

The majority of these gyms were from our readers themselves as well.

Enjoy 11 brilliant photos of the best gyms for you and your new fitness goals:

Womanzone Gym, Bertha Street Bolton, 24/7, 4.3 on Google Reviews. This gym is open 24/7.

1. Womanzone Gym, Unit 11 Bertha St, Bolton BL1 8AH

Womanzone Gym, Bertha Street Bolton, 24/7, 4.3 on Google Reviews. This gym is open 24/7. | Google Maps Street View. Photo: Google Maps Street View.

Photo Sales
Pasquill Gym, Friday Street Chorley, PR6 0AA, 5/5 Google Reviews

2. Pasquill Gym, Friday Street Chorley, PR6 0AA,

Pasquill Gym, Friday Street Chorley, PR6 0AA, 5/5 Google Reviews | Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View

Photo Sales
AK Active, Watkin Ln, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5HB, 4.9/5 on Google Reviews.

3. AK Active, Watkin Ln, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5HB

AK Active, Watkin Ln, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5HB, 4.9/5 on Google Reviews. | Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View

Photo Sales
Everybody Fit Gym, Derby House, Rear of Lytham Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 8JE, 4.8 on Google Reviews.

4. Everybody Fit Gym, Derby House, Rear of Lytham Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 8JE

Everybody Fit Gym, Derby House, Rear of Lytham Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 8JE, 4.8 on Google Reviews. | Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GymsLancashireResolutionsPeopleLancashire Post
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice