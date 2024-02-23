Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bakery owner has been left devastated after hackers gained control of her social media accounts leaving her suffering a loss. Lauren Iozzi, 33, from Bamber Bridge, who set up Something Sweet in 2018 which specialises in bespoke treats such as cakes, biscuits and cupcakes, put out a Facebook post alerting her customers to the scam.

The Facebook post Lauren put out alerting people she had been hacked.

The post read: "Lauren here from Something Sweet. I have asked people to share this post on their social media to spread the word that I have been hacked and am currently unable to access my account."

She added that she was in the process of trying to reactivate her account but that it was proving 'difficult'. She also told Blog Preston: "They signed into my personal Facebook and Instagram, changed the email and password and my date of birth to 13. So then they automatically disabled my account because I was ‘too young’ to have an account." "This is already hugely affecting my business, I have lost all access to message history with customers, lost my primary way of marketing and advertising my products and will potentially lose all of my followers if the account can’t be reactivated within 90 days.”

She added that she has contacted Meta for support and guidance on the matter, but to no avail.

Those wishing to support Something Sweet can follow the temporary accounts on Facebook and Instagram.