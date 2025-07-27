Priced at offers over £575,000 with Entwistle Green, Fulwood the property presents generous and flexible living spaces ideal for families seeking style and substance.

This beautifully presented home retains original period features such as stained glass leaded windows, decorative ceilings and traditional fireplaces, which blend attractively with contemporary upgrades. The entrance porch leads into a spacious hallway, and ground-floor rooms include a sizeable lounge, a separate sitting room, a sun lounge overlooking the garden and a dedicated study.

The bespoke kitchen and dining area forms the heart of the home, featuring modern appliances, a breakfast bar and stylish finishes. A utility room and a versatile reception/playroom add functionality and convenience. Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, including a master with en‑suite shower, plus a beautifully tiled family bathroom.

Outside, mature wrap‑around gardens with lawns, shrubs, trees and hedges create a peaceful family setting. A large driveway leads to a substantial garage with power and lighting, providing ample parking and storage.

Perfect for growing families or those seeking versatile space this home offers both historical charm and practical living in a highly desirable neighbourhood. Early viewing is recommended to fully appreciate its character and potential.