Here's why Zoe Ball is coming to a Blackpool school today

Top BBC DJ Zoe Ball surprised pupils at Unity Academy with a visit to mark 100 years of the BBC

By Lucinda Herbert
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 4:59 pm

If you tuned into BBC Radio 2 for the breakfast show you may have heard that Zoe Ball is visiting Unity Academy today.

The radio presenter will be doing a Q&A style talk with pupils at the school on Warbreck Hill Road some time before they break for lunch.

The celeb will share her life story as part of the Share Your Story tour to mark 100 years of the BBC.

Zoe Ball - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Zoe, who was born in Blackpool, will talk about her rise to become Britain’s top female presenter.

She will share some of the hurdles she has faced during her life.

Children are then invited to ask their own questions.

Unity Academy is one out of 100 schools across the UK to take part.

Check back later today for photos and updates.

