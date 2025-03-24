Yorkshire-based charity shortlisted for prestigious education award

The groundbreaking digital library, Stories for Schools, has been shortlisted in two categories at the prestigious Education Resources Awards (ERA) 2025.

The ERA, now in its 28th year, celebrates outstanding success in the education sector, highlighting quality and diversity in educational products and resources. Stories for Schools has been shortlisted for both the Primary Resource or Equipment (Non-ICT), and Classroom Teaching Aids award.

The winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony on May 15, at The National Conference Centre Birmingham.

Stories for Schools launches on March 26 and is set to revolutionise the way schools approach assemblies, collective worship, and classroom learning. This innovative resource empowers teachers with high-quality, engaging stories that work to enhance and deepen learning while saving valuable planning time.

With curriculum-aligned stories covering topics such as PSHE, history, geography, and cultural awareness, the platform helps teachers integrate and highlight important topics across many subjects.

The importance of such resources is underscored by the fact that one in seven primary schools lacks a library, limiting access to diverse reading materials.

Stories for Schools addresses this gap by providing an accessible digital library, ensuring every child, regardless of background, has access to enriching stories.

To celebrate the launch, Stories for Schools is hosting a live storytelling event on March 26, featuring professional storytellers bringing tales to life. Teachers and students alike will have the opportunity to experience the power of storytelling firsthand, showcasing the impact that Stories for Schools can bring to education. Schools are invited to join the free sessions by visiting https://storiesforschools.com/events/.

Educators have already begun to see the positive impact of Stories for Schools in their teaching environments.

Dr Danielle Hall, Assistant Head at Halfway Houses Primary School in Kent, said: "The platform's user-friendly design makes it simple to find and deliver engaging assemblies. The combination of visual storytelling and structured discussion points keeps our pupils focused and enhances comprehension, particularly for those with additional learning needs."

Rachael Barrett, a Key Stage 1 teacher at Grove Road Community Primary School in North Yorkshire, said: "Finding the right stories used to be a struggle. Now, Stories for Schools has completely changed how we approach assemblies and lessons. The kids love the interactive elements, and I love that it saves me time while ensuring meaningful discussions."

Tony Durcan, Chairman of the Board of Settle Stories, said that “being shortlisted for these prestigious awards was testament to the hard work and dedication of the team. He added: “We believe in the transformative power of storytelling, and Stories for Schools embodies our commitment to enriching education across the UK.”

Sita Brand, CEO of Settle Stories, said: "Storytelling is at the heart of learning and human connection. Stories for Schools ensures that every child, regardless of background, has access to diverse, high-quality stories that enrich their education. We are thrilled to see schools embracing this resource and transforming their assemblies and classrooms through storytelling."

For More Information - visit https://storiesforschools.com to learn more about Stories for Schools and how it can benefit your educational setting.

Note: The winners of the Education Resources Awards 2025 will be announced on Thursday, May 15.

1 . Contributed Children watching a Stories for Schools digital library video Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Children watching a Stories for Schools digital library story video Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Stories for Schools Digital Library platform Photo: Submitted Photo Sales