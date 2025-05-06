Year 9 Pupils Shine in Exclusive Q&A with House of Lords Peer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of our Year 9 pupils had the wonderful opportunity to meet a peer from the House of Lords! Several Year 9 pupils participated in an exclusive online Q&A with Baroness Ritchie of Downpatrick.

They received a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the UK’s political system and learned all about how Parliament works. The pupils asked the Baroness numerous questions about her personal experiences as a peer, current issues in the UK, and Parliament's role in shaping laws.

The pupils thoroughly enjoyed their time with the Baroness… or Margaret, as she encouraged the children to call her! They were an absolute credit to the school, engaging fully in the session and feeling at ease to ask a wide range of questions. The Baroness’s warm, open, and personable approach created a welcoming atmosphere that encouraged curiosity and meaningful discussion, leaving a lasting impression on everyone involved.

Baroness Ritchie of Downpatrick shared her thoughts on the experience afterwards: “I was delighted to chat with the pupils from Ribblesdale School and their teacher, Mrs Murphy. I found the session informative and interesting, and the pupils were really engaging with lots of knowledge and penetrating questions. I wish the pupils every success with their studies and examinations and hope that I have an opportunity to meet them and Mrs Murphy in the future.”

Mrs Murphy, who helped to arrange the online educational event, said: "I am incredibly proud of our pupils for their outstanding participation in the online Q&A session with Baroness Ritchie of Downpatrick. Watching them engage with such insightful questions and respectful dialogue was truly heartwarming. The Baroness’s friendly and approachable manner made the experience even more memorable for everyone involved. She has kindly invited our pupils to Parliament for a tour in the future, which is something we would love to explore. The enthusiasm and maturity of our pupils are a testament to their character and potential. Well done to each and every one of them!"

Perhaps this is the start of a journey for some of our pupils into future leadership at the highest level! What an inspiring experience!