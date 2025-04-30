Year 9 girls try bricklaying and other trades at event to inspire careers in construction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Female pupils from Lancashire schools tried their hands at bricklaying, plastering, carpentry and joinery at an event aimed at inspiring them to consider careers in the construction industry.

A total of 30 Year Nine girls took part in the event, which was organised by the North West Construction Hub (NWCH) and hosted by Preston College.

The girls attend Archbishop Temple Church of England High School and Christ the King Catholic High School in Preston, and Garstang Community Academy.

The ‘Inspiring the Next Generation of Women in Construction’ event showcased a number of trades and featured talks by females who are successfully pursuing their careers in what remains a male-dominated industry.

Speaker Clare Hedingham, Head of Property at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

The speakers were Hope Doran, a trainee quantity surveyor at VINCI Building, and Clare Hedingham, head of property at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Latest industry figures show that around 340,000 women are currently employed in the sector, representing approximately 15 per cent of the UK’s construction workforce. In manual trades, just one per cent of workers are female, and only seven per cent of executive roles in construction are held by women.

Recruiting females to the industry is seen as a key way to bridge the skills gap in the sector, with an estimated 250,000 additional workers required by 2027.

The NWCH is a public sector construction framework focused on achieving best value for clients through its procurement policies and by building long-term relationships with professionals and contractors.

Girls building bird boxes at the event

Clients include local and unitary authorities, universities, colleges, ‘blue light’ services such as Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, transport bodies, health sector, charities and many more across the north west.

Salford-based MC Construction and VINCI Building are among 25 framework partners on the NWCH.

Ian Hall, framework lead at the North West Construction Hub, said: “The event was all about inspiring local schoolgirls to consider careers in construction and showcased some of the many opportunities in the industry.

“The girls who took part have been making their GCSE choices, and it was fantastic to see them trying their hands at new skills in a really enthusiastic fashion.

Girls with the bird boxes they made

“We are very grateful to the staff and students at Preston College whose involvement ensured it was a great success, and to the speakers Hope and Clare for sharing their experiences and knowledge.

“It was a very positive event which we may repeat in other parts of the north west in future years.

“At a crucial time for the sector, it’s important that more women enter the construction industry to help close the skills gap.”

Clare Hedingham said: “The event was a great opportunity to introduce the pupils to numerous trades and they will hopefully now have a better insight into the sector and how they can enjoy successful and fulfilling careers.

Participants try their hands at bricklaying at the 'Inspiring the Next Generation of Women in Construction' event at Preston College

“They were extremely eager to learn and hear first-hand from people who have made this journey.”

Zac Wilkinson, assistant director of construction at Preston College, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see young women engaging hands-on with construction skills and exploring the diverse career paths our industry offers.

“With women currently representing only about 15 per cent of the UK construction workforce, events like this are vital in challenging outdated perceptions and inspiring the next generation.

“By creating inclusive opportunities and showcasing female role models, we’re not only addressing the gender gap but also enriching our sector with fresh perspectives and talents.

“I’m proud to be part of an initiative that empowers young women to envision themselves as future leaders, engineers, and tradespeople in construction.”​